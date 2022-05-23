Patricia (Trish) Moore, (nee Houlihan), Clonmel

Pearse Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Trish passed away peacefully after a long illness in Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday night in the presence of her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her sisters Helen and Deirdre and her brother Brian, she will be sadly missed by her husband Ger, daughter Sandra, sons Paul and Kevin, mother Phyllis, grandchildren Evan, Aaron, Clair and Ciara, Thomas, Noel, Adrian & Eoghan, sister Regina, son-in-law Liam, daughters-in-law Mary and Claire, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the youtube link (to be added later).

Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 3.00pm.

Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.