Patricia (Tricha) Maher, Borrisokane, Cloughjordan and Toomevara

Cranleigh House, Borrisokane & Townfields, Cloughjordan and late of Grennanstown, Toomevara.

Peacefully on 22nd March 2023 surrounded by her family after an illness, at Milford Hospice Limerick.

Predeceased by her beloved parents John & Maura (Horrigan).

Will be sadly missed by her loving sister Mary B and cherished nieces Shauna & Maura. Her dear cousin Breda Whelan, her many cousins & neighbours, The residents and staff at Cranley House Borrisokane & Ard Na Greine Moneygall & her many friends.

May Tricha Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Saturday from 5 o’clock concluding with Rosary at 6.30.

Her remains will arrive at SS. Michaels & Johns Church, Cloughjordan on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 11.

Burial afterwards in the Church grounds of St. Joseph’s Church, Toomevara.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Hospice Limerick.

House private please.