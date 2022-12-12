Patricia Ryan (Nee Coen), Nenagh

Dernasling, Ardcroney, Nenagh.

Suddenly but peacefully at home on 11/12/22.

Predeceased by her beloved son Damien, husband John and brothers Johnny, Mikie, Eddie & Billy.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken daughter Jennifer & granddaughter Katelyn, Sons Eugene and his wife Melanie, William and his partner Bernadette and Declan and his partner Donna. Her sisters Mary, Maggie, Kate & Nora. Grandchildren, nieces and nephews extended family and her kind neighbours and friends.

May Tricia Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Dernasling on Wednesday from 3 pm to 8 pm.

Her remains will arrive at St.Flannan’s Church, Ardcroney on Thursday for Requiem mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Livestream of her mass can be viewed on the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook Page.