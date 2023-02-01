Patricia (Patsy) Treacy (Nee Searson), Roscrea

Shanacloon, Clonakenny, Roscrea.

1st of February 2023, predeceased by her husband Christopher (Christy), son Jim and infant John.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Nurses and Staff of the Sacred Heart, Nursing Home, Crosspatrick.

Deeply regretted by her two devoted sons, Pat and Eddie, Pat’s partner Tuelo, sisters Teresa (Devaney, Templemore), Mary (Kiely, Shannon), Breda (Goonan, Birr), daughter in law Annette (Portlaoise), grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s funeral Home Templemore this Thursday Evening from 6 pm.

Removal to St. Brigids’s Church Clonakenny at 8 pm to arrive at 9 pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com