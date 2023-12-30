Patricia (Patsy) O’Neill (nee Ryan), Thurles

Castlepark, Thurles.

Unexpectedly after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Fenor Hill Care Facility.

Predeceased by her daughter Karen (McGuinness), grandson Spencer (McCall) and brother Paddy.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family; devoted husband Tony, daughter Jackie (O’Sullivan), sons Gary and Ian, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Joe and Jim, daughters-in-law Claire and Julie, sisters Esther (Cornally) and Breda (Crick), brothers Joe, Tommy and Willie, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Catherine, Barbara, Phyl, Dympna and Cristina, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 31st December, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 1st January at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Cremation Service on Tuesday 2nd January in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.