Patricia (Patsy) Horan nee Larkin

Cabragh, Thurles. And formerly Ballina/Killaloe, who passed away suddenly at her home in the company of her loving family on 15th October 2021.

Beloved wife of Patrick (Pat/Paddy) and dear mother of David, Patrick and Elaine (Kerstin). Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Mary (Darcy), Ann (Keyes) and Geraldine, brothers John-Joe, Tom and Michael, son in law Mark, her much loved grandson Jack, newly born granddaughter Emilia Patricia, David’s fiancé Sophia (Kilcullen), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many good friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 19th October from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Patricia’s Requiem Mass will take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday 20th October at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

