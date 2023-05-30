Patricia (Pat) Harding nee Sage, Nenagh

McDonagh Terrace, Lower Dublin Road, Nenagh

May 29th 2023, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Rivervale Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her beloved husband George.

Much loved and sadly missed by her loving family, Elaine, Brian and Billy, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Julie, Elaine’s partner Dave, Brian’s partner Christine, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday from 6pm until 8pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass for Pat can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

May she Rest in Peace.