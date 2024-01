Silverfort, Fethard.

Passed away peacefully in her 101st year on January 1st 2024.

Beloved mother of Suzanne, Barry and Godfrey. Also sadly missed by her six step-children and eight grandchildren.

Many thanks to Oakdale Nursing Home for their kindness and care.

Funeral at Magorban Church, Fethard on Friday at 2pm.

Family flowers only.