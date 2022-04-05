Patricia Horan nee Sheehan, Thurles and Carrick-on-Suir

Knockura, Drangan, Thurles and formerly Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir.

Patricia, pre-deceased by her brother Kevin, sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughters Clare and Jill, son Sean, granddaughter Ava Mae, son-in-law Peter, daughters-in-law Julie and Sarah, sisters Nuala, Gerri, Sylvia and Vera, brothers Bobby and Padraig, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from her residence on Thursday to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Drangan.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.