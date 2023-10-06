Patricia Hodgins nee Jackson, Moneygall

Cloncannon, Moneygall.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Ken, daughters Louise, Suzanne and Jacqueline, grandchildren Eva, Jamie, Corey and Evie, brother Victor Best, sister Alice (Buttimer), sons-in-law Niall and Daniel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Donovan’s Funeral Home, Moneygall on Friday evening from 5 to 8 o’clock

Service in Borrisnafarney Church on Saturday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.