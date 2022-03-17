Patricia Gormley (nee Gunnell), Kilkenny & Roscrea

Ossory Hill, Johnswell, Co. Kilkenny and late of Carrick, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Patricia died 16th March, peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home, Johns green, Kilkenny on Friday from 4pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 11am in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Johnswell with interment thereafter in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.