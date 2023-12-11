Patricia Fahey nee O’Keeffe, Clonmel

Wheatfields, Ballingarranne, Clonmel.

Tricia passed away peacefully at home on Sunday afternoon surrounded by her loving family. She is pre-deceased by her sister Mary, nephew Ian and grandson Kyle.

Beloved mother of Paul, Richie and Gillian she will be sadly missed by her husband Martin, sons, daughter, grandchildren Evan, Keisha, Josh, Kacie, Max, Kody, Kim and Michaela, great-grand-daughter Lily, not forgetting Cassandra, Ciara and Leah, brothers Johnny and Bart, sisters Peggy and Kay, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Wednesday to the Island Crematorium, Cork for cremation ceremony at 2pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

www.sthm.org/donate.html

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.