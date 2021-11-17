Pat Smyth, London and Rathcabbin

London and formerly of Lelagh, Rathcabbin.

Died on November 5th. Pre-deceased by his parents Edward and Mary B Smyth and his brothers in law. Deeply regretted by his sisters Noreen, Maura, Margaret and Carmel, bother-in-law Sean, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces, great grand nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church Rathcabbin on Saturday morning at 11:45am for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the in Bonoham cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

People are asked to adhere to to guidelines in regard to wearing of masks and handshaking. Pat’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

