Pat Ryan, Thurles

Dispensary, Holycross, Thurles.

Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne.

Under the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Waterford, Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny and sister-in-law Marian.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Bridie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sisters Biddy, Sheila and Mary, brothers Seamus, Liam and Sean, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 26th June from 4pm to 6pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey at 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday 27th at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

As requested by the family can those attending the funeral please wear facemasks and no handshaking.

The mass will be live streamed here: www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.