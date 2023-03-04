Pat Ryan, Borrisoleigh

Curraghgloss, Borrisoleigh, Thurles.

Farmer.

3rd of March 2023.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Mai (Mary), sons Michael and Tomás, daughters Bridget-Ann, Mary J, Kate, Dominica and Aine, grandchildren, Patrick, Juliettte, Leah, Cormac, Cillain, Aoife, Alex and Jay, daughters in law, sons in law, brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends, rest in peace.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home Borrisoleigh on Sunday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral cortege arriving on Monday to the Sacred Heart Church Borrisoleigh, for Requiem mass at 11 am, followed by interment in the old Cemetery Drom.

Pat’s mass will be live streamed on churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish