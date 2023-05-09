Pat O’Neill, Cloughjordan

Glenahilty Cross, Cloughjordan.

Peacefully in his 95th year, at University Hospital Limerick on May 9th 2023

Predeceased by his beloved brothers Mick & John and sisters Julia, Ellen & Mai.

Will be sadly missed by his loving nieces and nephews Patricia McKeogh (and her husband Tom), Michael (and his wife Margaret), Marie, Sean & Liam. Grand-nephews Mark, Paul & Eoin. Cousins Relatives, neighbours and friends. May Pat Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh on Wednesday from 6 o’clock to 7.30.

His remains will arrive at SS. Michael & John’s Church Cloughjordan on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11. Livestream of this mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/

Followed by burial in the Church Grounds.