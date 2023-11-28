Patrick O’Connor, Ballynonty

1 Cottage Path, Ballynonty, Thurles

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Robbie and Mary, brothers Tom and Eamon, sisters Eileen and Teresa. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; devoted wife Rena (née Maguire), daughters Joan and Mary, son Paul, grandchildren Tom, Rachel, Sarah, Molly, Ryan and Lily, son-in-law Tim, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his Residence (1 Cottage Path, Ballynonty, E41 WV79 on Thursday 30th November from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Killenaule on Friday 1st December at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Glengoole Church Cemetery.