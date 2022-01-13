Pat Meehan, Cahir

Pat Meehan

Kilcoran, Cahir.

Pat will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Nellie, sons John and Michael, daughter Jean, grandchildren Patrick, Ben, Cameron, Leigh, Kacey, Micheala, Daniel and Jack, daughters in law, Audrey and Chantal, son in law Joseph, brother Frank, niece Marie, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Pat’s funeral cortége will leave his home on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Kieran’s Church Ballylooby for requiem Mass at 11am, after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence