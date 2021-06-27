Pat Martin, Cahir

Mortlestown, Cahir.

Pat passed away peacefully after a long illness.

Pre-deceased by his beloved daughter Siobhán (Kehir).

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughter Áine, sons Aidan, John and Keith, daughter in law Bernadette, sons in law Mark and Paul, his cherished grandchildren Jack, Liam, Emily and Samuel, brother Jim, sisters Ailish (Loughrey ) and Marie (Davis) sister in law, brother in law, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family , neighbours and friends.

Pat’s funeral will leave his home on Tuesday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s church Cahir for mass at 12 noon, after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Careers Association.

The mass can be viewed on premvideo.com.

