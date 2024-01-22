Pat Kennedy, Nenagh

Ashley Park, Ardcroney, Nenagh.

Late of Agritech.

Suddenly & peacefully at home on Jan 19th 2024. Predeceased by his beloved parents Jack & Mary-jo, his brothers John & Philip. Pat will be remembered by his loving wife Clare, brothers Bert & Martin, Sisters Susan O’Halloran, Kathleen Dorney, Sally Hogan & Mai Hogan. Sisters in law, brothers in law, Nieces. nephews, grand-nieces & grand-nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to arrive at St.Patricks Church Puckane at 7.30pm.

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11amc. Burial afterwards in Nenagh Road Cemetery Borrisokane.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

House Private Please.