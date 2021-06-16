Pat Kennedy, Nenagh & Cloughjordan

Pat Kennedy

28 Cormac Drive, Nenagh and late of Knockearl, Cloughjordan.

Reposing at his home on Thursday.

Removal on Friday morning to SS Michael & John’s Church, Cloughjordan for 12 noon Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines in relation to Covid-19.

