Pat John Davy, Templetuohy

Crannagh, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

25th of February 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of the community hospital of the assumption Thurles.

Predeceased by his father Garry, mother Elizabeth brother Joe.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, children James, Elizabeth, Claire, Margaret, Garry, Linda, Kevin, Sarah, Eugene and Amy, sister Mary (in Australia), brothers David, Ger and Frank, sister’s in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, Chris, Dean, Tadgh, Tara, Abbie, Nial, Rachel, Ellie, Tommy, relatives, and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass on Monday at 11.30 am in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy.

Interment in Belady Cemetery Rathdowney afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

Pat John’s requiem mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/moynetempletuohyparish.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence