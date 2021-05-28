Pat Joe Whelan, Roscrea

Pat Joe Whelan

28 Cois Carraig, Roscrea. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Patsy, grand-daughter Caroline, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by his daughter Denise, son Michael, son-in-law Jimmy, daughter-in-law Anita, grandchildren Margaret, Ryan, Emily Ciarán and Lily, his niece Carol, grand-niece Leeanne, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Due to goverment and HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place.

Private removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 11.20 (travelling down Templemore Rd., Convent Hill, Rosemary Sq. and in through the Belfry) for Funeral Mass at 12.00 (50 people only).

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Pat Joe’s funeral mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Please leave messages of condolences on the link below.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence