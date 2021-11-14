Pat Hunt, Carrick on Suir

Ballyknob Carrick on Suir, Co Waterford

Died on the 12th November 2021.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, son Padraig and his partner Shannon, daughter Marie, son in law James, brother’s, sister’s, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Clonea Church on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be seen live on the Clonea Rathgormack parish notes Facebook page.

