Patrick Pat Griffin, New York & Nenagh

New York & late of William Street Nenagh.

Peacefully after a brief illness in New York. Deeply regretted by his daughter Caitlin & her mother Valarie. His sisters Marie (Noel) Ryan, Claire (Joe) Ryan, Hilary Griffin, and Catherine (Joe) Grace, along with nine cherished nephews, nieces, and a grandniece, his fiancée, Paula and her family. Cousins, relatives, neighbours in both New York & Nenagh and his many friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Edward & Rita Griffin, his brother Gerard Griffin, and his sister Margaret Griffin.

May Pat Rest In Peace. R

eposing at Ryans Funeral home Nenagh this Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Remains will arrive at St.Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Friday for Requiem mass at 11am. Followed by Private Cremation.

Livestream of the mass can be viewed on: nenaghparish.ie