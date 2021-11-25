Pat Doolan, Cahir

Pat Doolan

Mortlestown, Cahir.

Pat passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Bridget, he will be very sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters Bridget (Stedman), Timothy, Catherine (Ryan), Michael, Thomas, Margaret (Presley), Jim, Annita, Helen and Monica (Neumann Doolan), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir, on Friday evening for family and friends, from 6.30pm to 8pm (please be mindful of social distancing, no handshaking and please wear a mask).

Pat’s funeral cortège will arrive (via Mortlestown) to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, on Saturday morning for Mass at 12 noon after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral mass will be live-streamed online at https://www.premvideo.com/funeral-live/

