Pat Commins, Clonmel

Scrouthea East and formerly Seskin, Ballypatrick, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Pat passed away in the tender care of the staff of St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen on Monday in the presence of his loving family.

Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, daughter Julie, grandchildren Chris, Julianna, Eliana, James and especially Jack, sisters Carrie (Mullins), Bernie (Delahunty), Alice (White), Mona (O’Donnell) and Carmel (Cronin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, Julie’s partner Tina, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Friday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left below or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.