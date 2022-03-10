Pat Comerford, Carrick on Suir

Tullohea, South Lodge, Carrick-on-Suir.

Peacefully in the loving care of the IC staff at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel, Wednesday 9th March 2022.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary; sons Jim, Mark and Gavin; brother Jim; sisters: Breda and Judy; daughters in law: Annette, Mags and Orla, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in Bretts Funeral Home, Mullinahone on Friday from 5 to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am in St. Marys Church, Grangemockler followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.