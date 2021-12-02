Pat Collins, Templemore

Knocka, Drom, Templemore

Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by his father Tom.

Will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, son Padraic, daughter Leanne, grandchild Ellie, Ann Buckley, Leanne’s partner Eugene, mother Mai, brothers Martin (Newbridge), Denis (Templemore) and Thomas (Templemore), sisters Joan Carroll (Dunkerrin), Eileen Moore (Littleton) and Marie Carroll (Thurles), nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Una, relatives, great neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at his residence (E41 AH74) on Friday from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Drom on Saturday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.drominch.com

Burial in the old cemetery Drom.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

