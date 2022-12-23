Pat Coffey, Thurles

26 Butler Court, Mitchel Street, Thurles formerly Ard Mhuire.

December 22nd, peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Flor and Áine and his brother Flor.

Sadly missed by his brothers John and Gerard and sister Kathleen, his uncle Seán and aunt Sr. Mary, nieces Lisa, Claire and Shauna, cousins, neighbours and many good friends.

Rest in peace

Funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption on St. Stephen’s day at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie

Donations, if desired, to Mo Chara Animal Rescue.