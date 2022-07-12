Pat Cleary, Carrig, Birr

Clonfinane, Carrig, Birr

Pat died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving Family, wife Teresa, son Michael, daughter Edel, son in law John and adored grandson Billy.

Predeceased by his father Michael, mother Eileen, his sister Marian and sister in law Chris Cleary. Sadly missed by his heartbroken sisters and brothers, Kathleen, Tim, Evelyn, Mona, John, Michael and Ann. His brothers in law, sisters in law, his many nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and neighbors.

Pat will be reposing at Sullivans Funeral Home Main Street, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary on Wednesday 13th July from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral mass on Thursday 14th July at 11.30 am at The Church of the Annunciation, Carrig, with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

May he Rest In Peace.