Pat Carroll, Roscrea

Ballyea, Rathcabbin, Roscrea.

Pat passed away peacefully after an illness borne with great courage and dignity, in the loving and tender care of the staff at Milford Care Centre Limerick.

Predeceased by his loving parents Patsy and Celia . He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Mary, Ena, Sheila, Anne and Claire, his brother Tom, brothers in law, Mick, Mike and Mark, sister in law Wendy, nieces, nephews, grand niece ,grand nephews, cousins friends especially Val and Gerry, neighbours and The Community at St Cronan’s Association Roscrea.

Reposing this Tuesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church Rathcabbin on Wednesday morning at 10:45 am for mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery .

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Home private please.

May He Rest In Peace.