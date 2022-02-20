Pat Carroll, Ardfinnan

St Anne’s Terrace, Ardfinnan.

Pat passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by his brothers Noel and Jimmy and sisters Betts and Mary.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving family Rhona, AnnMarie, Trish, Stephen and Vinny their mother Mary B, brother Danny , sisters Angela, Teresa, Tricia and Kathleen, sons in law Mark, Alan and Leon, daughter in law Linda, grandchildren Aaron, Tadgh, Lily, Moya, Cathal, Lauren, Mila and Elliott, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan on Tuesday morning for mass at 11.30am after which he will be laid to rest in St. Finnian’s cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.

