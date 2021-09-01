Pat Brennan – Borrisokane

Driminure, Borrisokane.

Pat In his 101st year at Portumna Retirement Village. Peacefully on the 30th August 2021.

Predeceased by his loving wife Bridie. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sons Gerard and Brendan, daughters Anne and Pauline, and his adored grandson Eoin. Sons in law Mike and John. Nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews. Great grand nieces, great grand nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane on Thursday evening from 7pm to 9pm for family and close friends.

Funeral departing Sullivan’s Funeral Home on Friday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane for family funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass can be viewed at htttp://www.twitch.tv/borrisokane or http://www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane/

House strictly private, please.

In effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Pats family would like to thank you for your cooperation.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence