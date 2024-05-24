Paschal Skehan, Carrick on Suir

Lissadobber, Balyneale, Carrick-on-Suir.

Died 23 May 2024 peacefully surrounded by his family following a short Illness.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen and children Georgina and Henry, sisters-in-law Kathleen, Agnes and Marcella, brother-in-law Tommy, grandchildren Charlie, Ben and Faye, daughter-in-law Brid, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May Paschal rest in peace.

Paschal will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Sunday from 5pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to Ballyneale Church.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private please.