Paschal Ryan, Templemore

Drom, Templemore

Paschal passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of The Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by his parents Denis & Elizabeth and sister in law Statia. Deeply regretted by his brothers Fr. Willie, Michael and Denis, sisters Honor and Margaret, brothers in law Tom Deegan and Denis Cleary, sister in law Ann, nephews & nieces, grand nephews & grand nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drom on Thursday morning at 11.30 a.m., followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.