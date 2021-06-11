Paschal Boland, Knocknagoogh, Latteragh, Nenagh,

Arriving at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Templederry, Saturday for requiem mass at 11 O’ Clock.

Burial afterwards in St. Odhran’s Cemetery, Latteragh

Paschal’s funeral mass can be accessed virtually at funeralslive.ie/paschal-boland

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence