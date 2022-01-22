Pakie Phelan, Upperchurch

Curraduff, Upperchurch, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora (Brown), sons John, Peter and Vincent, daughters Michelle, Marie and Orlagh, grandchildren Ashton, Grace, Ellie, Chloe, Ava, Liam, Fionn, Harry and Matthew, sisters Annie, Mary and Theresa, sons in law Mark and Willie, daughter in law Nana, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch, on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.30am in the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

The mass can be viewed here.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Covid 19.

House Private please.

