Pakie Gazely, Fethard

Woodhouse, Fethard

August 22nd 2022, peacefully in the care of Tipperary University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Josie and Jack and brothers Michael and Johnny and brother in law Tony Kirby. He will be sadly mourned and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Nellie (Kirby) and his much loved children Jo, Mary, PJ, Jimmy and Helen and adored grandchildren Eva and Eliza and his beloved dog Jessie. Very deeply regretted by his mother in law Mary Kirby and by his sons in law Barry (Fletcher), Daragh (Holmes), Paul (O’Dwyer) and sister in law Maggie Cody and brothers in law Tom (Kirby) and Jimmy (Kirby), nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and dear friends.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in the Church of St Joseph the Worker, Moyglass, on Thursday August 25th at 11.30 followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Tipperary University Hospital. The Funeral Mass can be watched on churchcamlive.ie.

“We hold you close within our hearts, and there you shall remain. To walk with us throughout our lives until we meet again”