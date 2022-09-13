Padraig Scahill, Nenagh and Connemara

Clonmore, Ballymackey and St Flannans Street Nenagh, late of Carroe, Connemara.

Suddenly at home.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Pat & Barbara, brothers Colin & Michael and sister Maureen. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Una and cherished children Arthur, Noreen & Patrick. Grandchildren Bobby, Shane, Cillian, Fionnuala, Padraig, Michael, Aoibhinn & Saoirse. Brother Sean, daughters in law Karen & Caroline, son in law Kevin, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Padraig Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o’clock to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive to Ballinree Church on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.