Coolawn, Tuamgraney, Co. Clare

Reposing at St. Joseph’s Church Tuamgraney (V94 PW40) tomorrow Friday, Aug. 19th from 5 pm with prayers at 8 pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10.30 am with Cremation at 1 pm in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.