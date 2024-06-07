Paddy Webster, Thurles

Chez Nous, Bohernamona, Thurles.

Unexpectedly after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

In the wonderful care of the staff of Cork University Hospital.

Predeceased by his adored wife Mary (née Brolan), parents Paddy and Anastatia, brothers Stephen and Liam, sisters Ciss, Bab, Phil, Mary and Anna.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughter Ann, granddaughter Lauren and her husband Shane (Hennessy), grandson Kevin, great-grandson Hugo, sister Chris (O’Connor), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Eileen (Sorohan) and Ann (O’Rourke), brothers-in-law Tommy, Stephen and Phil, good friends Les, Ann and Clare, work colleagues in Eircom and Jerry Ryan Jnr Coaches, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at his residence (E41 KX28) on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.