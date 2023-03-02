Paddy Tarrant, Cahir and Kanturk

Cottage, Cahir and formerly of Kilbarry, Kanturk, Co Cork.

Passed peacefully with his family by his side at Tipperary University hospital Clonmel after a long illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Breda, parents William and Julia and his brothers Jackie and Denis.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving sons Liam and Oliver, daughters Julia and Grace, sister Kitty (Ryan) brothers Nicky, Dick, Billy and Ger, son in law Alan, grandchildren Eve, Jack, Breda, Oisin and Blake brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir on Saturday at 11.45 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please – donations in lieu to Cancer Research.