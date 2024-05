Banba Terrace, Kickham Street, Thurles and formerly of Rathmanna.

May 12th, 2024, in the wonderful care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Will be sadly missed by his sister Bridget, brother-in-law Dan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5.30 to 7 o’clock.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday in the Cathedral of the Assumption followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.