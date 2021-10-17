Paddy Ryan, Templetuohy

Ivy Cottage, Templetuohy, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

17th of October 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his son Noel.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Ann Teresa, daughter Theresa and son PJ, son in law Richie, brother Seamus, sister-in-law Mary, Grandchildren Padraig, Michael and Eamonn and their mother Bernadette, Nephews, Nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Tuesday Evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy on Wednesday morning 11.30am.

Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

