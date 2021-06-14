Paddy Ryan (Luke), Cappamore

Cappanuke, Cappamore, Co. Limerick.

13th June 2021 peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved father of the late Helen.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, sons Ger and Sean, daughters in law Thea and Aoife, son in law Peadar, grandchildren Jamie, Aoibhinn, Megan, James, Grace, Matthew, and Kieran, brother Fr. John Joe (Columban Fathers, Fiji), sisters Sr. Mary Anthony (Columban Sisters), Bridget Holohan (Kilkenny), Ann Woods (Ballywilliam) and Margaret Ryan (Kilkenny), brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, including his many friends in the Cappamore Show committee where he was a long standing secretary, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Departing from his home in Cappanuke on Tuesday at 10.45am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church Cappamore for Requiem Mass at 11.30 which can be viewed on Limericks Funerals live.

Burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery travelling via Cappanuke and the Monument Murroe.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence