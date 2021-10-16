Paddy Peters, Nenagh

Ballygibbon, Nenagh.

Peacefully at the Galway Clinic, surrounded by his Family.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Paddy & Peg and his sister Breda (Kirby).

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Maura, sister Mary (Littleton). Brothers in law Tom (Kirby), Joe (Littleton) & Sean (Treacy). Sister in law Anne (Healy). Nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Paddy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking & face coverings.

His remains will arrive at Kilruane Church on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 12 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Kilruane Graveyard.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream on the ( Link to follow).

House private on Tuesday morning please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Hospice.

