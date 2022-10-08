Paddy O’Flanagan, Thurles

Sarsfield Street, Thurles

After a long illness bravely borne at home and briefly in the Community Hospital, Thurles. Predeceased by his parents Tony (former Garda) and Kit, brother Eamonn (Ned).

Deeply regretted by his brother Peter (Dublin), sister Mary (Abbeyleix) and Aileen (Thurles), nephews and nieces especially David and Sarah, sister-in-law Caroline, brother-in-law Declan (Corcoran), extended family, carers especially Margaret, Legion of Mary community especially Dolores and Sean, wonderful kind neighbours in Sarsfield Street and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday 10th Oct. from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Tuesday 11th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Suir Haven, Thurles