Paddy O’Donoghue Nenagh

Richmond, Nenagh.

October 2nd 2023, suddenly. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Molly and his brother Tom. Much loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Vera, daughter Michelle, son Kieran, brother John, sister Anne, son-in-law Danny, daughter-in-law Sharon, his adored grandchildren, Cillian, Rían, Fiadh, Oisín and Grace, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 KN93), from 5pm until 7pm, followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh (E45 X522), arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 2pm, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Paddy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Heart Foundation: https://irishheart.ie

House strictly private please.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.