Paddy Noonan, Ardfinnan

Clogharden, Ardfinnan,

Paddy passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday morning.

Pre-deceased by his sister Margaret (McCarthy).

He will be sadly missed by his loving niece Valerie, nephews Noel and Michael, grand-nephew, grand-nieces, cousins, extended family and his many friends in the parish of Ardfinnan and surrounding areas.

Reposing at Ardfinnan G.A.A. Hall on Tuesday afternoon from 4.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan, arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am, with burial afterwards in St Finnian’s Cemetery, Ardfinnan.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan.

Family flowers only please.#Donations, if desired to the Society of St Vincent de Paul.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

